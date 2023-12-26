Ebeko volcano in the Kuril Islands spews ash to a height of 2.8 km

26 December 2023 22:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Ebeko volcano, located on the North Kuril island of Paramushir, on Tuesday afternoon, threw out a column of ash to a height of 2.8 km above sea level, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Sakhalin region.

According to the agency, the ash plume stretches eastward from the volcano for a distance of more than 5 km.

"There was no ashfall in the city of Severo-Kurilsk. The smell of hydrogen sulfide is not felt. There is no threat to the life of the population," the Agency said.



