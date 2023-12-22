Russia’s international reserves down $0.4 bln in one week to $587.9 bln — Central Bank

22 December 2023 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Russia’s international reserves amounted to $587.9 bln as of December 15, 2023, a decrease by $0.4 bln compared with the previous week, the Central Bank reported, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"International reserves amounted to $587.9 bln as of December 15, down by $0.4 bln, or by 0.1%, in one week as a result of revaluation and transactions carried out by the Bank of Russia," the regulator said.

As of December 8, the country’s international reserves amounted to $588.3 bln.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold.