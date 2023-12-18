OIC Ministerial Conference discusses economic development in Doha [PHOTOS]

18 December 2023 15:02 (UTC+04:00)

By Asim Aliyev

The 39th General Assembly of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture (ICCIA) was held in Doha, the capital of the State of Qatar, Azernews reports.

At the opening ceremony of the event, Nagi Jabbarov, Director General of the Economy Department of the organisation, read out the text of the address of Secretary General Hissain Brahim Taha to the participants.

The OIC Secretary General noted that the ICCIA's activities are of great importance to revitalising the economies of the member countries of the organisation. He added that the OIC pays special attention to trade and investment, agriculture, rural development and food security, tourism and Islamic financial services, infrastructure development, and women and youth employment. The Secretary General also briefed the ICCIA General Assembly on the resolutions of the 9th OIC Ministerial Conference on Food Security and Agricultural Development (MCFSAD).

He called for the preparation of relevant draft decisions towards the timely implementation of the resolutions of the recently held 39th Session of COMCEC.

The meeting approved the recommendation of the 35th ICCIA Board of Directors to change the name of ICCIA to Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development (ICCD). A new ICCIA logo was also approved at the event.

The meeting also reviewed the 2023 ICCIA Program and Project Implementation Report and the 2023 Financial Report. In this regard, recommendations on the activities and program of the Chamber Board of Directors meeting, as well as the draft budget for 2024, were approved.

