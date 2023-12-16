Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel

16 December 2023 22:10 (UTC+04:00)

Iran has executed a man convicted of spying for foreign intelligence services, including the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad.

Azernews reports with reference to İSNA that the death sentence was carried out in the morning of 16 December.

It is reported that a court in Iran's Sistan and Baluchistan province sentenced him to death for co-operating with foreign intelligence services. Iran's Supreme Court upheld the sentence.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz