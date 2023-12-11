Taiwan records approach of Chinese air, sea forces, including 12 aircraft, seven warships

11 December 2023 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Taiwan has reported the approach of 12 Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and seven People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) warships in the region adjacent to the island, Taiwan’s defense department said in a statement, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

According to it, four aircraft entered the island's air defense identification zone to the southwest of the island. The aircraft were a Y-8 plane and three J-16 fighter jets.

Taiwan's army responded with aircraft, ships and land-based anti-aircraft missile systems to monitor the targets, the statement said.

Taiwan has been governed by its own administration since 1949, when the remnants of the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled there after their defeat in the Chinese Civil War. Official Beijing considers Taiwan a province of the People’s Republic of China and urges foreign countries to comply with the ‘one-China’ policy.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz