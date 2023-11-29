Armenian President: Normalization of relations with Baku is prerequisite for development of region
Normalisation of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan is an important prerequisite for the further development of all countries in the region.
Azernews reports, citing Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturian telling a meeting with the head of the Lithuania-Armenia parliamentary Friendship Group Raimundas Lopata.
Khachaturian noted that Armenia is interested in achieving stable and lasting peace in the South Caucasus region.
---
