Armenian President: Normalization of relations with Baku is prerequisite for development of region

29 November 2023 16:04 (UTC+04:00)

Normalisation of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan is an important prerequisite for the further development of all countries in the region.

Azernews reports, citing Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturian telling a meeting with the head of the Lithuania-Armenia parliamentary Friendship Group Raimundas Lopata.

Khachaturian noted that Armenia is interested in achieving stable and lasting peace in the South Caucasus region.

