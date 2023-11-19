Iran unveils Fattah-2 hypersonic missile

19 November 2023 19:34 (UTC+04:00)

Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces Ayatollah Ali Khamenei visited the Ashura University of Aerospace Sciences, Azernews reports.

During the visit, he familiarised himself with the latest achievements of the aerospace forces of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. It was reported that the new hypersonic missile "Fattah-2" was also demonstrated.

The missile belongs to the "HGV" and "HCM" categories of hypersonic weapons and is an advanced weapon used by only four countries.

