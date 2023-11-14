A new road to be built between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan

14 November 2023 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Kazakhstan puts forward a number of initiatives in the transport sector for the countries of the Economic Cooperation Organization, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

The head of the Kazakh government voiced them during the ECO summit held the previous week in Tashkent. He emphasized the need to develop transportation and logistics in a region where most countries do not have access to the ocean.