Kazakhstan’s figure skater Mikhail Shaidorov wins bronze at Cup of China 2023

13 November 2023 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Kazakhstani figure skater Mikhail Shaidorov clinched bronze at the at the Cup of China 2023 this Saturday, Azernews reports, Kazinform News Agency.

174.52 points for his free skate landing the third place at the tournament. His total score of 264.46 earned him the bronze medal.

France’s Adam Siao Him Fa was undefeated trailing with 14.04 points after the short program. His perfect score of 298.38 got him gold and left no chances to Japanese Shoma Uno who settled for silver.

Before Mikhail Shaidorov’s success, late Kazakhstani figure skater Denis Ten won medals at the Trophee Eric Bompard 2014 (bronze) and Trophee Eric Bompard 2016 (silver).

