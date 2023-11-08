One of streets in Ankara named Garabagh Martyrs' Boulevard

8 November 2023 14:19 (UTC+04:00)

One of the streets of Ankara, the capital of Turkiye, was named "Garabagh Martyrs' Boulevard," Azernews reports, citing the State Committee for Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Federation of Turkish-Azerbaijani Associations said that this step was taken on the eve of the third anniversary of Azerbaijan's Victory Day.

In a letter dated October 24, 2023, addressed to the Head of the Department of Foreign Relations on behalf of Aziz Murat Seyrek, head of the technical works department (Scientific Affairs Department) of the Ankara Metropolitan Municipality, it was stated that the municipality received an official request from the Federation of Turkish-Azerbaijani Associations regarding this issue. In the appeal, it was proposed to name one of the streets of Ankara "Garabagh Martyrs" in order to perpetuate the dear memory of the martyrs of the 44-day Patriotic War.

With the decision of the Metropolitan Municipal Assembly and the approval of the Ankara Governorate, the name of "1419th Street" located on the borders of the Seker quarter, Etimesgut quarter, and Shahid Osman Avcı quarter, was changed to "Garabagh Martyrs Boulevard".

It should be noted that during the meeting of the Turkish-Azerbaijani Federation of Associations with Ankara Metropolitan Mayor Mansur Yavaş in October, the proposal to name one of the capital's central streets or parks as "Garabagh Martyrs" was brought to the attention of the leadership. The mayor promised that this issue would be discussed at the first council meeting.

