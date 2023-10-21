Georgian National Tourism Administration promo video wins UNWTO competition

21 October 2023 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

A video promoting tourism potential of Georgia and presented at a United Nations’ World Tourism Organisation-hosted competition in Uzbekistan by the National Tourism Administration was awarded as the best from the European region, Azernews report, citing Agenda.

The GNTA said the clip, titled Be a Guest of Georgia, was awarded in the Tourism and the Decade of Action category.

The competition was hosted within a meeting of the Executive Council of the UNWTO on Thursday, with a jury made up of media professionals.

Promoting the country as a destination of hospitality and welcoming culture, the video was originally released in the run-up to ITB Berlin, the world’s largest tourism exhibition where Georgia was presented under the Host Country status earlier this year.

---

