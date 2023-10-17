Biden to travel to Israel on Wednesday, then will visit Jordan — White House

17 October 2023 20:35 (UTC+04:00)

US President Joe Biden will travel to Israel on Wednesday and then will visit Jordan, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

Biden wants to "demonstrate his steadfast support for Israel" after the recent attack by the radical Palestinian organization Hamas, and consult on next steps, Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

"President Biden will then travel to Amman, Jordan, where he will meet with his Majesty King Abdullah, Egyptian President Sisi, and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas," the statement said. "He will reiterate that Hamas does not stand for the Palestinian people’s right to dignity and self-determination and discuss the humanitarian needs of civilians in Gaza."

