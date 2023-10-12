Kyrgyzstan's GDP grows by 4.2% since beginning of year

12 October 2023 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

The volume of Kyrgyzstan's gross domestic product (GDP) in January-September of this year, according to preliminary estimates, amounted to 808 billion soms, First Deputy Chairman of the National Statistics Committee Nazira Kerimalieva told, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.

She said that compared to the same period in 2022, GDP increased by 4.2%.

Kerimalieva noted that growth was ensured by service sectors - almost 52%, industry by 14%, the share of agriculture was 11%, construction - 5%.

