Turkish foreign minister discusses Israel-Palestine tension with Jordanian, Spanish counterparts

9 October 2023 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Sunday discussed Israel-Palestine tension with his Jordanian and Spanish counterparts, diplomatic sources said on Sunday, as fighting continued a day after offensive by Hamas, Azernews reports, citing Yeni Shafak.

Fidan spoke over the phone with Jordan’s Ayman Safadi and Spain’s Jose Manuel Albares, the sources added, without sharing further information.

Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on Saturday and said the attack was in response to the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and increased settler violence. It said it fired rockets and captured many Israelis.

In retaliation, the Israeli army initiated Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on both sides to act with restraint in order to avoid further escalation.

