Turkmenistan builds analogue of one of sections of Great Silk Road

7 October 2023 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Turkmenistan is actively developing the infrastructure of transport corridors in order to integrate its economy into the world economy and increase the volume of mutually beneficial contacts with countries around the world, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.

One of the most important projects is the construction of the Ashgabat – Turkmenabat highway, which will be 600 kilometers long. The highway will become a modern analogue of one of the sections of the Great Silk Road. It will connect the eastern region of the country with its center and provide direct access to cargo flows to the international seaport of Turkmenbashy.

This will permit Turkmenistan to become a more attractive transit hub for the countries of Central Asia and Europe. The head of the Mary section of the construction of the third stage of the superhighway, Rejep Eyeberdyev, spoke about this, writes CentralAsia.news.

To date, more than ten thousand people and one and a half thousand pieces of construction equipment are involved in the construction of the highway. Dozens of large and small bridges are being built along the route, as well as underground passages, car service areas and payment terminals.

Construction of a bridge across the Karakum River

On the Mary-Turkmenabat section, at the 322nd kilometer, a bridge with a length of 241 meters is being built, and at the 442nd kilometer, a bridge across the Karakum River with a length of 291 meters and a width of 38 meters is being built. This will be the longest bridge in the country.

The construction of the “Ashgabat – Turkmenabat” highway is an important step in the development of Turkmenistan’s transport infrastructure and strengthening its economic ties with countries around the world.

