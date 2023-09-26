Turkmenistan increasing its revenue from gas supply via pipeline to China

26 September 2023 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

The informational and fact-finding visit of 150 travel bloggers from the Gulf countries and Europe to Kyrgyzstan has ended, the Department of Tourism reported, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.

During the trip, bloggers shared their impressions of their first visit to Kyrgyzstan, where they were amazed by the beauty of the country and plan to visit it again.

In order to popularize tourism in Kyrgyzstan, a large-scale information campaign called “Get lost to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan” was carried out. As part of this campaign, a delegation from the United Arab Emirates consisting of 150 people visited Bishkek.

