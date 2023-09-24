Georgian para taekwondo team claim 3 medals, with all-Georgian final

24 September 2023 22:55 (UTC+04:00)

The Georgian para taekwondo team claimed three medals, including one gold, one silver and one bronze medal at the World Para Taekwondo Championships in Mexico, with two Georgian athletes meeting each other in an all-Georgian final of the tournament, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

Giorgi Khizanishvili defeated Goga Khakhalashvili in the final, earning a gold medal and Khakhalashvili claiming silver.

Another Georgian athlete, Giorgi Nikoladze has won a bronze medal at the World Championships, which ran from Friday to Sunday.

