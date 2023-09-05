Uzbekistan, Sweden discuss launching flights between Stockholm and Tashkent

5 September 2023 22:45 (UTC+04:00)

With the assistance of the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Stockholm, online negotiations were held between representatives of the relevant ministries and departments of the republic and the Swedish companies Swedavia Airports and Aviareps, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz news agency.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of establishing air traffic between Stockholm and Tashkent.

Following the talks, the sides decided to organize negotiations between the Nordic countries and airlines regarding the establishment of flights on this route as part of the AirportIS Forum 2023, which will be held on October 18 in Istanbul (Turkiye).

Swedavia Airports is a state-owned company that owns all airports in Sweden. It is engaged in the development of the country's transport industry, civil aviation and cargo transportation. Aviareps is a corporation founded in Germany in 1994. It operates in 58 countries around the world in the field of aviation and tourism.

