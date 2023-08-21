Red alert in 17 cities from Wed amid fresh heat wave

21 August 2023 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

A read heat alert has been called for 17 cities across Italy from Wednesday, up from 12 Monday, amid the third great heat wave to hit the country since the start of July, the health ministry said Monday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

A red alert means even the young, fit and healthy are warned to stay out of the sun from 10 to six.

The following 12 cities are red flagged as of today: Bologna, Bolzano, Brescia, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Palermo, Perugia, Rieti, Rome, Turin and Verona.

---

