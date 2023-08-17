Saudi court upholds conviction of Italian air hostess

17 August 2023 22:10 (UTC+04:00)

A Saudi appeals court on Thursday upheld a six-month sentence handed down against an Italian air hostess for alleged possession of drugs, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

Ilaria De Rosa, 24, from Resana in the province of Treviso in northern Veneto, will now remain in prison near Jeddah until November.

The flight attendant with the Lithuanian company Avion Express was arrested in Saudi Arabia during a party on May 5 for allegedly carrying a small quantity of hashish.

De Rosa has always denied the charges against her.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz