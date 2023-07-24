Italy win opening match in Women's World Cup

24 July 2023 21:10 (UTC+04:00)

Italy got off to a good start in the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand on Monday, winning 1-0 against Argentina in their opening group G match in Auckland with a header from captain Cristiana Girelli at the end of the second half, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

"In the end the girls deserved the victory," said coach Milena Bertolini, adding that Girelli brings "added value" to the team.

"She is a captain and she is always there. When she comes in she does what she knows how to do and she does it very well, as do the others," continued Bertolini.

"Now we will enjoy this victory, then we will start working to prepare for the next game" against Sweden on Saturday.

