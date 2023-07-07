First-ever Russian production of ABS systems starts up in Kostroma

7 July 2023 18:55 (UTC+04:00)

Production of passenger car anti-lock braking systems (ABS) and electronic stability control systems (ESP) was launched on Friday at the Itelma LLC facility in Kostroma, the first in Russia, Interfax was told by the press service of the regional administration, Azernews reports, citing Interfax.

To implement the project, a new workshop with a fully automated production line was built. The company also received a license for the deep localization of ABS and ESP systems production

The project is being implemented without the use of subsidies or budgetary funds and is completely commercial.

Production volume of domestic ABS and ESP systems will reach 850,000 units per year with the possibility of expanding to 1.2 million.

"The Itelma company in Kostroma managed to resolve all the issues at its production site in a short time with the launch of a line for the production of anti-lock braking systems for cars. We are ready to assist the company with recruiting," Sergey Sitnikov, Governor of the Kostroma Region, said at the plant's opening ceremony.

Itelma Scientific and Production Enterprise LLC, part of the Itelma group of companies, is engaged in the production of electronic components, including those used by the automotive industry, as well as the design and production of high-tech systems. The general director is Alexey Vorobyov, and the beneficiary is Leonid Sakulin, who is a co-owner of 19 companies. Among his assets are Vemina Aviaprestige, an aircraft and spacecraft manufacturer, and Multipas, a computer manufacturer.

