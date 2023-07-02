Uzbekistan purchased almost 20 percent more electricity this year

2 July 2023 23:50 (UTC+04:00)

In the first five months of the year, 31.9 billion kWh of electricity was generated, which is 1 billion kWh or 3.3% more than in the same period last year, Azernews reports, citing UZA.uz.

According to the Ministry of Energy, 27 billion kWh of electricity was supplied to domestic consumers during this period – 1.6 billion kWh or 6.5% more than in the same period in 2022.

Uzbekistan imported 2.5 billion kWh of electricity in January-May to cover the growing domestic demand. This is 384.6 million kWh or 18.6% more than in the same period last year.

In addition, 1.1 billion kWh of electricity was exported during the specified period – 243.2 million kWh or 18.5% less than in the same period in 2022.

---

