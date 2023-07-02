Georgian Judo team win European Games in Krakow

2 July 2023 18:55 (UTC+04:00)

The Georgian judo team won the gold medal of the 2023 European Mixed Team Judo Championships for the first time in history, defeating Germans in the final by 4-1, the Georgian Judo Federation said on Saturday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

At the Championship, held in Poland’s city of Krakow, Georgian judokas the Olympic Champion Lasha Bekauri, World and European Champion Lasha Shavdatuashvili, World Champion Guram Tushishvili and Olympic Champion Eteri Liparteliani defeated their rivals in their respective weight categories.

Georgian judokas defeated Italy by 4-3 in the semi-finals and won against Croatia and Turkiye by 4-1.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz