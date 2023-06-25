Bulgaria's Special Olympics Delegation Wins 4 Bronze, 4 Silver, 2 Gold Medals at World Summer Games Berlin 2023

25 June 2023 22:35 (UTC+04:00)

The Special Olympics Bulgaria national delegation took four bronze, four silver, and two gold medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games Berlin 2023, Special Olympics Bulgaria said Sunday in a press release, Azernews reports, citing BTA.

The Bulgarian delegation took silver for the unified basketball team 5x5, two silver and one bronze medal in parkour, one silver for field hockey, one gold medal in powerlifting, a bronze in English Equestrian, gold and bronze in swimming, and bronze in badminton.

The Special Olympics World Summer Games Berlin 2023, taking place between June 17 and 25, is the largest inclusive sporting event, with more than 7,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities and their non-disabled partners participating in 26 sports and 2 demonstration sports from 190 national delegations. 20,000 volunteers are participating in the Games, which are a "celebration of colours" aimed at showing the world the power of inclusion, equality, kindness, and compassion.

The Special Olympics Bulgaria national delegation consists of 40 athletes with intellectual disabilities and their partners without intellectual disabilities in 9 sports - athletics (2 men and 2 women), bocce (1 man and 1 woman), badminton (1 man and 1 woman), equestrian (2 men and 2 women), swimming (2 men and 2 women), powerlifting (2 men), tennis (1 man and 1 woman) and for the first time participation of a combined basketball team (6 athletes with intellectual disabilities and 4 partners without intellectual disabilities) and field hockey (6 men and 4 women). The delegation is the largest since the beginning of the programme in Bulgaria and for the first time with participation in team sports.

