More than 1.8 million Turkish citizens vote abroad in presidential elections

25 May 2023 18:30 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish citizens living abroad continue to vote in the second round of the presidential elections to be held on May 28, Azernews reports.

Some 1,856,968 Turkish citizens took part in the voting, which began at foreign missions and at border posts.

The voting process in representative offices abroad ended at 22:00 local time, May 24, and at customs crossings, it will last until 18:00 local time, May 28.

