Armenia commits another provocation against Azerbaijan and Turkiye in Yerevan

23 April 2023 22:31 (UTC+04:00)

Another flag burning provocation against Azerbaijan and Turkiye has taken place in the center of Yerevan.

According to Azernews, on Sunday, the flags of Azerbaijan and Turkiye have been burnt in the capital of Armenia.

The barbarity happened in the first minutes of preparations for the procession on the occasion of the so-called "Armenian genocide".

It is significant to note that Armenia and the Armenian lobby declare that Turkiye's predecessor, the Ottoman Empire, allegedly committed the so-called "genocide" in 1915 against the Armenians living in Anatolia. Ankara has repeatedly called on Armenia to open the archives and create a joint commission to investigate the events. However, Armenia has not yet responded to Turkiye's proposal, as this is primarily a fictional and deliberately falsified story.

Recently, Armenia's provocative actions against the two fraternal countries have become more frequent.

On April 14, at the opening ceremony of the European Weightlifting Championship, held in the Armenian capital Yerevan, demonstrative actions aimed at inciting national hatred and enmity, the state flag of Azerbaijan was publicly burned.

After that, at the European Championships in Yerevan, unidentified people cut up the displayed Azerbaijani and Turkish flags.

