Israel launches experiment to map Jupiter's atmosphere

15 April 2023 23:17 (UTC+04:00)

An Israeli experiment, aiming to create a three-dimensional (3D) map of planet Jupiter's atmosphere, was launched aboard a European spacecraft that lifted off on Friday, the Israel Space Agency (ISA) said.

The mapping data will make it possible to understand the structure and composition of the solar system's oldest and largest planet, Israel's Weizmann Institute of Science (WIS), which leads the experiment, said in a separate statement.

The European Space Agency (ESA) launched the Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (JUICE) mission from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana atop an Ariane 5 launcher.

It is planned to embark on a 900 million kilometer journey to Jupiter and look, among other things, for life signs in the flowing oceans beneath the icy surface of its moons.

The Israeli experiment will use an ultra-stable oscillator, an atomic clock developed by the Israeli space-tech company AccuBeat with the funding of the ISA under Israel's Innovation, Science, and Technology Ministry.

WIS stated that the 2-kg device is the most accurate space oscillator in the world, noting that even if it worked for 100,000 years, its oscillations would be regular to within a second.

The atomic clock onboard incorporates an Italian-developed system, enabling the spacecraft to perform experiments and contribute to its communications with Earth.

The instrument will enable WIS researchers to track subtle changes in a radio beam they will send from the spacecraft through Jupiter's atmosphere.

In this way, every orbit of Jupiter will provide a temperature profile at a specific point, enabling the team to create the 3D atmosphere map throughout the whole mission.

