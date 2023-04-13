Electric car sales double in Turkiye

13 April 2023 15:11 (UTC+04:00)

By News Center

The transition to electric cars in Turkiye has accelerated with the effect of producing 100% electric domestic car Togg and providing infrastructure and technical opportunities. Electric car sales continue to increase every month. In the January-March period, 8,188 electric cars were sold in Turkiye. Total automobile sales in the three-month period amounted to 175,421. The share of electric cars in total sales was calculated as 4.66 percent in this period.

Sales in March hiked

The share of electric vehicles in total automobile sales is also increasing. In the last three months, this share was 4.66%. On a monthly basis, 1,071 electric cars were sold in January, according to Automotive Distributors’ and Mobility Association (ADMA) data. While sales were 2,477 in February, there was a jump in March. In the said month, 4,670 thousand electric cars were sold. Thus, a total of 8,188 electric sales were realized in the 3-month period.

The transition to electric cars in Turkiye is progressing at a lower level than its potential. According to research, one of the biggest reasons for this is a concern about charging points and the lack of fast charging points.

60 percent of charging stations are in Istanbul

Currently, the number of stations is 6,500, and it is expected to reach 15-20 thousand by the end of the year with Togg. Some 60 percent of these charging stations are located in Istanbul. It is estimated that the number of electric cars seen in traffic will increase rapidly with the spread of charging stations in Anatolia.

Tesla entered the Turkish market with Model Y

After the domestic car Togg, Tesla, one of the world's leading brands of electric cars, officially started its operations in Turkiye. Entering the Turkish market with Model Y vehicles offered for sale in three different versions, the global brand opens Supercharger charging stations in 30 locations, including Istanbul, Edirne, Bolu, and Ankara, and continuously expands its charging network.

IMECE is a space traveler today

Stating that TurkIiye produces its own UCAVs, missiles, and warships, Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank said, "We were able to turn our 60-year-old dream, our domestic and national car, Togg into reality." Minister Mustafa Varank added that they will send IMECE, an important milestone in space studies, to its orbit today and that it will be the "eye of space" of the Turkish army, and that four different satellites will be sent into space at once.

TOGG started roaming on roads

Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank said that Turkiye's Car Togg, whose deliveries have begun, is buzzing on the roads. Speaking at the "Sector on Campus Program Promotion Ceremony" at the Millet Library in the Kulliye, Varank stated that the successive achievements of the last period are an indicator of the developing human resource power.

"The factory started mass production and the vehicles went the roads. There were 177,000 applications for pre-orders. We delivered our President's car. We delivered their official vehicles to our ministers. Turkiye's Car started to roam on the roads. We will build Turkiye's car and observation satellite,” he said.

Stating that the program will lead the transformation of human resources, Varank underlined that their goal is to be among the pioneering countries of technology in the world in the Century of Turkiye.

