Russia records 8,447 daily COVID cases, 37 deaths — crisis center

28 March 2023 20:30 (UTC+04:00)

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 8,447 over the past day to 22,603,646, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday.

A day earlier, 8,989 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 1,604 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 166.4% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 72 regions, while in six regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in seven regions. A day earlier, 602 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 973 over the past day versus 1,333 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,472,159, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,137 over the past day versus 1,183 a day earlier, reaching 1,914,292.

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 11,013 over the past day, reaching 21,957,466, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

A day earlier some 8,160 patients recovered.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 37 over the past day, reaching 397,146, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

A day earlier 31 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

---

