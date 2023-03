11 March 2023 20:38 (UTC+04:00)

The Chinese parliament approved Li Qiang as the new premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China on Saturday, the Xinhua news agency said.

Li Qiang, 63, was nominated to the post by Chinese president Xi Jinping, re-elected for his third five-year term on Friday.

He will replace Li Keqiang, who was the premier of China since 2013.

---

