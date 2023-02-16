Iranian currency rates for February 16

16 February 2023 19:46 (UTC+04:00)

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on February 16.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 9 currencies increased and 27 have decreased in price, compared to February 15.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,869 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on February 16 Iranian rial on February 15 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,531 51,046 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,465 45,523 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,027 4,046 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,111 4,133 1 Danish krone DKK 6,022 6,042 1 Indian rupee INR 508 507 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,047 137,202 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,945 15,580 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,294 31,566 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,352 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,094 109,109 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,343 31,415 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,362 26,550 1 South African rand ZAR 2,325 2,344 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,228 2,229 1 Russian ruble RUB 563 571 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,880 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,952 28,234 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,430 31,580 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,528 39,258 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,151 1,151 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,679 31,641 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,756 8,756 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,132 6,154 100 Thai baths THB 122,079 123,794 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,562 9,659 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,618 32,987 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,869 45,028 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,396 9,348 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,851 15,791 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,759 2,761 1 Afghan afghani AFN 470 470 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,731 16,731 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,674 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,944 76,485 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,024 4,031 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 329,057 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 305,546 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 469,000-472,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 501,000-504,000 rials.

