Akar reveals number of terrorists neutralized in Operation Claw-Lock

25 January 2023 21:17 (UTC+04:00)

Some 506 PKK terrorists have been neutralized so far in the Operation Claw-Lock, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has stated, adding that the Zap region in northern Iraq has been largely cleared of terrorists.

Türkiye respects the borders, sovereign rights and territorial integrity of all its neighbors, especially Iraq and Syria, Akar stated at a press conference after the cabinet meeting.

Emphasizing that the terrorists are the only target of the Turkish army, Akar said, “Our only aim is the defense and security of our country and nation.”

The fight against terrorism continues at an increasing pace with determination, the minister added.

“A certain stage has been successfully completed in the Operation Claw-Lock. The Zap area has been largely cleared of terrorists. The caves of terrorists who have settled there for years were destroyed,” Akar said.

With the Operation Claw Lock, the 302-kilometer line on the Iraqi border was secured, Akar noted, adding that 506 terrorists have been neutralized so far in the operation.

Within the scope of the operation, nearly 600 caves and more than 2,000 mines and handmade explosives used by terrorists were destroyed, Akar stated.

Some 1,174 weapons and 533,275 ammunitions were also seized, the minister added.

