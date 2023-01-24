Algeria, Italy to build new energy pipeline

24 January 2023 19:53 (UTC+04:00)

Algeria and Italy agreed to build a new pipeline to carry Algeria's gas and electricity to Europe.

At a joint press conference with visiting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said the project will make Italy "a key distributor of Algerian energies to Europe."

For her part, Meloni said in the light of the energy crisis in Europe, Algeria can "become a pioneer supplier at the African and global levels via Italy to all Europe," noting Algeria is Italy's first trading partner in Africa.

She also expressed Italy's aspiration to diversify partnership with Algeria, especially in the areas of digital infrastructure, communications, biomedicine, industry, and renewable energies.

Earlier in the day, Algeria and Italy signed several cooperation agreements during a ceremony co-chaired by Tebboune and Meloni.

The Italian prime minister arrived on Sunday in Algeria for a two-day working visit.

---

