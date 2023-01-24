Macron: France, Germany to work together on common gas purchase mechanisms

24 January 2023 08:02 (UTC+04:00)

France and Germany have agreed to work together on common gas purchase mechanisms, French President Emmanuel Macron said, Azernews reports per TASS.

"We have decided to work together on common gas purchase mechanisms," he said at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

He said that this work would be carried out in the coming year. "We want to establish purchase mechanisms for a long-term perspective and work on the establishment of a common platform," he said, adding that initiatives in this sphere would follow in February.

The French leader noted that the European Union countries have been facing consequences of the Ukrainian conflict in the energy sector for months, which resulted in the growth of gas prices and negatively impacted the reliability of energy supplies. "We have taken measures to diversify gas purchases and enhance our energy partnership," Macron added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz