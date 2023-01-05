Senate of Pakistan proposes to nominate Turkish President Erdogan for Nobel Peace Prize

5 January 2023 21:15 (UTC+04:00)

The Senate of Pakistan has proposed to nominate Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, Trend reports referring to the Anadolu agency.

“Russia-Ukraine war had quickly turned into a nuclear flashpoint that could have ended in catastrophe for the whole world. Due to his (Erdogan) untiring efforts, timely and effective interventions with both sides, he singlehandedly averted a global disaster,” Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Chairman of Pakistan’s Senate, wrote in a letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

Sanjrani calls the Turkish President “a true statesman and leader, who always strives for the betterment and prosperity of not just his country, but the region and the world in general".

Sanjrani underlined that the Turkish president “carries the true message of the Holy Prophet Muhammad and his teachings of peace, tolerance and love for all humanity, as he continues to dispel the myths and misconceptions related to Islamic teachings.”

Earlier, speaker of the Turkish parliament, Mustafa Shentop, said that he initiated the nomination of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the Nobel Peace Prize.

