Tourism Administration says Georgia’s business tourism potential introduced in 13 countries in 2022

26 December 2022 19:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Convention and Exhibition Bureau of the Georgian National Tourism Administration featured in 17 international business tourism fairs hosted in 13 countries this year to promote the country’s potential in the industry, the state agency said on Monday in the end-of-year summary of its work, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

The Bureau and private sector companies from Georgia had been present in fairs hosted in Germany, France, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Hungary, the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Israel, the body said.

It also added “hundreds of leading international companies” had seen presentations about Georgia at the events.

The body also held training sessions, led by international experts, for member companies and promoted the country’s business tourism prospects in international media.

The latter effort included the publication of a promotional article in the international online platform Boardroom on the potential of business tourism in Georgia. The piece introduced the outlet’s readers to the country’s hotels and exhibition spaces that have the ability to host large-scale conferences, meetings and forums.

