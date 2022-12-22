Turkiye continues search for onshore oil

22 December 2022 17:15 (UTC+04:00)

Turkiye is continuing a search for oil, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez has said.

"Our president also announced that we have discovered important oil reserves in Sırnak province," he said.

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez, the chairman and members of the Industry, Commerce, Energy, Natural Resources, Information, and Technology Commission under the Grand National Assembly (TBMM) inspected the ongoing natural gas processing facility in Filyos, Caycuma District of Zonguldak.

First, TPAO General Manager Melih Han Bilgin briefed Minister Donmez and the commission members on the ongoing activities. Ziya Altunyildiz, Chairman of the Parliamentary Industry, Trade, Energy, Natural Resources, Information, and Technology Commission, made a statement later.

"Turkiye's energy base is being built in Filyos and the process is managed very well and correctly. The steps for the first quarter of 2023 are really good. We have seen that it is carried out in an important and fruitful way. We are happy that Turkiye's gas needs will be met by our country on a very large scale within the determined time frame,” he said.

Minister Fatih Donmez, on the other hand, stated that although Turkiye has been an import-dependent country for natural gas by over 99 percent, they have met the needs of housing, industry, and workplaces without experiencing any problems in terms of supply security.

"Ahead of the 100th anniversary of the republic, the countdown has begun to bring the Black Sea gas, which the nation has longed for, to the Turkish people. In March next year, if nothing goes wrong, we will supply this gas to the system. Currently, the work continues at the construction site despite the rain. Our 1,100 personnel are working. We would like to thank all of our friends who contributed to this scope," the minister said.

Minister Donmez stated that they opened one of their very important and big projects with the participation of the president last Friday.

"We opened Europe's largest natural gas storage facility in Silivri and we are very happy about it. Our onshore activities continue. Our president also announced that we have discovered an important oil reserve in Sirnak province," he said.

Minister Donmez and members of the parliamentary commission visited the Filyos field with vehicles and visited the combustion chambers, where gas will be stored.

