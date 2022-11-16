EU, Egypt ink MoU on renewable hydrogen

16 November 2022 19:13 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The European Union and Egypt have signed a bilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on a strategic partnership on renewable hydrogen, Trend reports November 16 with reference to the European Commission.

The document will serve as a central block in building an EU-Mediterranean Renewable Hydrogen Partnership.

“The MoU will serve as a framework to support long-term conditions for the development of a renewable hydrogen industry and trade across the EU and Egypt, including infrastructure and financing. It will support the EU's ambition of reaching 20 million tonnes of renewable hydrogen consumption in 2030, as outlined in the REPowerEU plan, and therefore help reduce dependency on Russian fossil fuels. The MoU will also facilitate investment in renewables and boost the decarbonisation process in Egypt.

More broadly, it will contribute to the establishment of a framework for a global rules-based market for hydrogen-based solutions, including harmonised safety and environmental standards. Its implementation will be led by an EU-Egypt Hydrogen Coordination Group and involve a Business Forum with representatives from industry, regulators, financial institutions and experts,” said the EU Commission.

