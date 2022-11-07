U.S. diplomatic car crashes in Bulgarian capital

7 November 2022 22:20 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

A car belonging to the Embassy of the United States in Bulgaria crashed here on Sunday, local media reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The driver refused to give a sample for alcohol and drugs, said NOVA TV. He could not be forced to do so due to his diplomatic immunity, it said.

According to the report, the incident happened near the main entrance of a hospital not far from the embassy.

There were no injuries in the incident, the report said.

---

