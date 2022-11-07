Russian, Iranian diplomats discuss Iran nuclear deal restoration, bilateral cooperation

7 November 2022 21:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Issues of the restoration of the Iran nuclear deal, settlement of crises in the Middle East, and bilateral cooperation were the focus of talks between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, his deputy Ali Bagheri Kani, and Iranian foreign minister's senior advisor for special political affairs Ali Asghar Khaji, the Russian foreign ministry said on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

The talks were held on the sidelines of the first meeting of national coordinators of the Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter, which was held in Tehran on November 5-6.

"The sides exchanged views on international and regional issues of mutual interest, which are on the agenda of the UN Security Council and the General Assembly. Special attention was paid to the tasks of restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, reaching lasting settlement of the crises in Afghanistan, Yemen, Syria, and Libya," it said.

"Both sides noted the importance of continuing regular coordination and reiterated commitment to further strengthening of bilateral ties," it added.

