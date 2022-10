31 October 2022 22:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The United Nations and Turkish delegations to the Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center have agreed to set up ten inspection teams to inspect 40 vessels on Monday, the UN mission said on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the mission, the Ukrainian delegation has accepted this plan and the Russian delegation has been notified about it.

