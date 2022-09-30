Inflation in Spain drops to 9 pct in September

30 September 2022 21:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The inflation in Spain dropped to 9 percent in September from 10.5 percent in August, according to preliminary data published by the Spanish Statistical Office (INE), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In July, inflation reached a 38-year high of 10.8 percent.

The main reasons for the fall in inflation are a reduction in the price of electricity, and in fuel and transport costs. This follows the introduction of measures by the Spanish government at the start of the month to offer free transport on local trains, half-price fares on middle and long-distance trains, and on municipal transport.

The Spanish government pointed out that the "Iberian exception", which allows the Spanish and Portuguese governments to cap the price of electricity generated using natural gas, has had an important effect on cutting energy costs.

