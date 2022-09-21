Putin announces partial mobilization in Russia

21 September 2022 19:18 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

President of Russia Vladimir Putin supported the proposal of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces to carry out partial mobilization in the country and signed a corresponding decree, Trend reports citing TASS.

"I consider it necessary to support the proposal of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff to carry out partial mobilization in Russian Federation," he said.

Putin added that he signed the corresponding decree. The partial mobilization will start today.

