Jordan signs deals to launch 5G services

Jordan's Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) signed deals with two telecom operators to introduce 5G services in the kingdom, according to a TRC statement, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

While calling the telecommunications industry a significant contributor to Jordan's economic growth, Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Ahmad Hanandeh said at the signing ceremony that incentives were provided for the operators to facilitate the introduction of the 5G services.

The total investment in Jordan's telecommunications industry is about 2 billion Jordanian dinars (2.82 billion U.S. dollars), according to Hanandeh.

Bassam Sarhan, chairman of TRC's board of commissioners, said licensing 5G services was a national priority, which is expected to have a positive impact on the local economy.

The launch of 5G services accelerates production processes, develops new business models and enables innovation and entrepreneurship, Sarhan added, citing several international studies.

