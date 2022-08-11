Kazakhstan to increase electricity generation

11 August 2022 21:48 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Kazakhstan is planning to commission additional electric power capacity at the level of 240 MW, Minister of Energy Bolat Akchulakov said during his speech at the Central Communications Service under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

According to him, as part of the head of state's order to ensure the timely implementation of projects for commissioning of the electric power capacities and strengthening of electric networks in the Southern and Western zones of the Unified Electric Power System, capacities at the level of 340 MW have been commissioned to date.

"Work is also underway to modernize the national electric grid, including construction and installation work to strengthen the electric networks of Western zones of the Unified Electric Power System. The completion date is 2023. A feasibility study is being developed to strengthen the electric networks of the Southern Energy Zone. After the feasibility study is developed, the parameters and timing of the project will be determined," Akchulakov said.

The minister noted that all of the tasks set by the head of the state are under constant control and will be implemented on time.

