Iran suspends domestic COVID-19 vaccine production

11 July 2022 15:36 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Iran has suspended the production of domestic COVID-19 vaccine due to lack of demand, said the secretary of biotechnology development headquarters Mostafa Ghanei, Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency.

"The vaccine's expiration date is approaching that could be very damaging, and producers are not interested to invest and store the product," he said.

He pointed out that the production has suspended due to lack of demand and the Ministry of Health will not purchase vaccine from producers since the vaccination has decline.

According to the official, the Ministry of Health has announced 40 million dosage of Covid-19 vaccine have been stored that are sufficient for the new variant.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz