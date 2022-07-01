Turkish economy continues to get stronger: Finance minister

1 July 2022 20:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Treasury and Finance Minister of Türkiye Nureddin Nebati has stated that public finance continues to be one of the strongest elements of the Turkish economy despite all the negative developments in the world, and that the government has never and will never compromise on fiscal discipline, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

In his presentation at the parliament during the additional budget negotiations on June 28, Nebati stated that the budget targets and forecasts for 2022 were determined based on the macroeconomic outlook in the second half of 2021, but that the rapidly rising inflation in the world, the problems in supply chains and logistics, the record levels in commodity prices and geopolitical tensions all over the world caused changes in the macroeconomic outlook and assumptions in Türkiye as well. He stated that the government had increased the revenue estimates and appropriations in the budget by taking those developments into account, and that an additional budget proposal that focuses on the citizens had been prepared.

“We are going through a period in which inflation rates are rising on a global scale, the cost of living is increasing, financial conditions are tightening, growth is slowing down and tensions are rising in international relations,” the minister said.

“The Turkish economy, which is integrated into the global economy, is naturally affected by these difficult conditions. Especially, energy importing countries like us are exposed to cost shocks.”

