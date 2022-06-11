UNIDO eyes active co-op with Turkmenistan in many areas

11 June 2022 19:53 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and Turkmenistan are cooperating on a number of projects, one of which is the Framework Program for Cooperation in the Field of Sustainable Development for 2021-2025, Advocacy and Media Relations Expert (UNIDO) Ravindra Wickremasinghe told Trend.

He noted that UNIDO is interested in continuing its partnership with the Government of Turkmenistan in the modernization of the industrial sector, science parks, development of high-quality infrastructure, and promotion of investments and technologies in the country.

"UNIDO will offer its experience to Turkmenistan in the development of efficient use of resources, in the use of cleaner production, biosafety, the use of renewable energy sources, and the modernization of industrial energy efficiency," the expert of the organization said.

He added that UNIDO believes that cooperation in these areas will contribute to achieving the goals set in the National Program of Socio-Economic Development of Turkmenistan for 2011-2030.

