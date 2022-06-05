Uzbekistan and Tajikistan to organize regular railway service

5 June 2022 14:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Uzbekistan and Tajikistan will organize a regular railway service along the route "Dushanbe - Samarkand - Tashkent", Trend reports via Uzbekistan Temir Yollari JSC’s statement.

The launch of the Tashkent-Dushanbe passenger train was agreed during the visit of the President of Tajikistan to Uzbekistan.

The international passenger train will run once a week starting from June 20, 2022.

Previously, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan resumed passenger rail transportation from May 15, 2022.

Train No. 647/648 was launched in the direction of Nukus (Uzbekistan) – Beyneu (Kazakhstan) - Nukus. At the same time, on May 16, a train started running in the direction of Almaty - Tashkent - Almaty.

The international rail service of Uzbekistan was suspended in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz